x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Heartwarming

Watch Julie Luck's emotional Freedom Run finish after surviving colon cancer

What a moment! Our Julie Luck, who just beat colon cancer, was met with cheers, hugs, and happy tears as she crossed the finish line at the Freedom Run.

More Videos

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was a moment of celebration, tears, and redemption. 

WFMY News 2's Julie Luck - who survived colon cancer - crossed the finish line at the Fun Fourth Freedom Run in downtown Greensboro Monday morning. 

She participated in the annual 10K run with hundreds of other runners. 

Julie was met with cheers and hugs at the end of her run. 

"She did it! She did it," folks could be heard cheering for her.  

Just a few months ago, Julie was still getting treatment for colon cancer.

Now a cancer survivor, she's using every opportunity to encourage others to get routine colon screenings.  

It was high-fives, hugs, and happy tears all around when she got to the finish. 

"I'm just overwhelmed. I'm so glad to be healthy enough to be able to cross the finish line. It's a good day," Julie said.  

Julie rang the cancer survivor bell in June

I cried while crossing the Fun Fourth Freedom Run finish line. What a blessing to be healthy enough to participate and...

Posted by Julie Luck on Monday, July 4, 2022
Credit: WFMY
Julie Luck finishes the Freedom Run 10K in Greensboro on the Fourth of July.

RELATED: WFMY News 2’s Julie Luck returns after surviving colon cancer

RELATED: 'Cancer not today, not ever!' WFMY News 2’s Julie Luck rings cancer survivor's bell after beating colon cancer

RELATED: Julie's Story: From colon cancer diagnosis to her last chemo infusion

Paid Advertisement