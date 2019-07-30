MUNCIE, Ind. — Hold up your paws and repeat after me, “We will pay our parking tickets by donating cat food or litter!”

Police in Indiana asked people to do just that. Instead of paying their tickets they gave offenders the option to donate cat food and litter. The Muncie Police Department in Indiana was overwhelmed with donations bound for the Muncie Animal Care & Services.

Put Your Paws Up and Donate! Police Ask for Cat Food Donations Instead of Money for Parking Tickets Muncie Police Department asks for cat food donations and litter instead of money for parking tickets.

However, most of those who donated didn’t even have parking tickets. Put your paws up because that’s pretty paw-tastic Muncie Police Department!

