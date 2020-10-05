DUBLIN, Ga. — A Laurens County high school student is supporting healthcare workers by selling t-shirts.

Bailey Jones works at a t-shirt shop in Dublin and is selling shirts called "the Way Maker shirts."

Jones sold enough to raise $400. She used that money to buy lunch and dessert for nurses at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center.

"They are going out every day risking their own health to keep others well and safe and everything, and I just feel like the community should give back to the healthcare workers and people on the front lines," she said.

Jones didn't stop there. She sold a second round of shirts and raised more than $500.

She plans on using that money to show law enforcement her appreciation.

MORE HEARTWARMING NEWS

Online group 'adopting' Houston County teachers to show appreciation

Students send messages to retiring Bibb County teacher

Houston County businesses donate 'Hometown Heroes' shirts to healthcare workers