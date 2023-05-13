She was honored with a drive-by parade, visits from family and friends, and even a mini concert from "her favorite gospel selections."

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — A Lee County woman got a sweet surprise on Saturday when, according to her family, a drive-by parade greeted her just hours before her centennial birthday.

A family member told News19 that Willie Mae Reames of Bishopville will be turning 100 on Mother's Day. But she didn't have to wait until then to start the celebration.

The event even had banners emblazoned with well wishes and birthday messages for Reames.