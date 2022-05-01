'Sorry you are going through a rough time': Lorain third-grade student writes encouraging letter to Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield

'Don’t listen to those mean people.'

LORAIN, Ohio — This is so sweet!

Third-grade student Brooklyn Schue of Lorain wrote a letter to Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield wanting to check in on him after her mom said he has been going through a rough time.

We talked to Brooklyn and her mom about her letter on Tuesday.

“I hope that people will stop being mean to him and they put hope in him.” Brooklyn told 3News while wishing him the best of luck with his shoulder.

In her letter, Brooklyn also explained to Mayfield how she overcomes tough times.

"Something I do to help me feel better is watch funny videos and play with my dog," she wrote to Mayfield. "If you do not have a dog, a cat is fine too."

Her mom mailed the letter to the Browns with hopes that it reaches Mayfield.

Here is the full text of Brooklyn's letter:

Dear Baker,

My mom told me that people are being mean to you. And I feel bad for you. So, I want to check in on you to see how you are doing. Me and my family think you are doing a great job and we really like you. Sorry you are going through a rough time. I go through rough times too when my friends are mean to me. Something I do to help me feel better is watch funny videos and play with my dog. If you do not have a dog, a cat is fine too. Don’t listen to those mean people. Maybe they’re just hungry. My mom said I can get mean if I am hungry.

Sincerely,

Brooklyn Schue

