LEXINGTON, N.C. — This is relationship goals.

No coronavirus pandemic was going to stop Gary from wishing his sweetheart and wife of 33 years a very happy 72nd birthday.

Gary's wife 'BeBe' has been in a nursing home in Lexington for the past nine months. With many restrictions in place due to coronavirus, he can't be in the room with her.

So he got creative and made a sweet sign for her.

"Happy birthday to my Lil BeBe," the sign read. In the corner, "I love you."

Gary stood right outside BeBe's window to celebrate her special day, while the nursing staff sang happy birthday to her.

Happy birthday from News 2, BeBe!

Gary surprises his wife BeBe.

WFMY

BeBe gets a sweet birthday surprise from her husband.

WFMY

