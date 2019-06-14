RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — It's been a year since a baby was kidnapped in Randolph County.

Now, the little girl is meeting the heroes who rescued her.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Department posted photos of deputies and Emma Grace to their Facebook page.

Emma Grace Meets Her Heroes One year ago, Emma Grace was kidnapped in Randolph County. On Friday, she met the heroes of the Randolph County Sheriff's Department who helped rescue her.

Emma's family says without them, they would never have Emma Grace back in their arms.

She was just 7 months old when she was taken by her father who did not have custody.

The abduction prompted an Amber Alert.

Carl Ray Kennedy pleaded guilty to several charges earlier this year. He was sentenced to six years in prison.

