CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Like most kids, Celeste Lee loves to play in makeup. This four-year-old even told her mom her name would be on products of her own.

“Needless to say she was speaking something into existence," Celeste's mother, Frances Burton said.

Celeste Lee Lip-gloss comes in 12 different colors.

The vegan line has ingredients to make sure your lips shine yet stay hydrated with a price of just 10 bucks.

“I mix red and yellow to turn into orange," Lee said.

But what makes Celeste’s lip-gloss line special is not who she’s practicing on in her free time.

“I put it on my mom and my dad," Lee said.

The Goddard School student is using her business to help others along the way.

“It’s more than beauty," Burton said.

Money earned from Celeste’s lip-gloss sales not only goes toward her college savings fund, but she’s also using her profits to give back to children in local foster homes.

“Every month we select a different charity and we pick things off their wish list or whatever they say they need and drop it off to them," Burton said.

The Elon Homes and Schools for Children and Nazareth Child & Family Connection to name a few.

Celeste also creates kits to distribute to the homeless.

"We just want to teach her that she can be an entrepreneur as a girl,” Burton said.

To purchase Celeste Lee Lip Gloss, VISIT HERE.