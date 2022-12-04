Friends, family and total strangers celebrated Eli Linden with a vehicle parade.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Over the past week, we've had multiple reminders of how precious life is, and that we should all live each day to the fullest. Eli Linden probably understands that as well as anybody.

Over the weekend, friends, family and total strangers helped celebrate Lindon's 99th birthday with a vehicle parade in Loudoun County.

It's impressive for anyone to live to be 99, but for Linden, it's especially impressive. Linden is a highly decorated World War II veteran. He received the Bronze Star, Purple Heart and the French Legion of Honor Medal. He was also a prisoner of war after being captured by German soldiers.

Linden persevered and spent is post-World War II life sharing his war experience with Loudoun County Middle School as part of the county's World War II history curriculum.

We thank Mr. Linden for his service and wish him the happiest of birthdays!

