x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Heartwarming

A Cleveland couple met at Charlotte Douglas Airport in 2021. They got married there this week

Adam and Elizabeth Johnson shared their story with Charlotte Douglas who then celebrated the ceremony on its Facebook page.
Credit: Charlotte Douglas International Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Cleveland couple who met at Charlotte Douglas International Airport made their love official in the most full-circle way: by getting married at the airport!

Adam and Elizabeth Johnson shared their story with Charlotte Douglas who then celebrated the ceremony in a Facebook post.

MORE NEWS: A Charlotte educator is the youngest principal in his school’s history

According to the post, Adam and Liz were booked on American Airlines flight 880 from their hometown of Cleveland to Charlotte on Mother's Day 2021. She moved to the empty seat beside him, and they shared an instant connection, talking nonstop through the 90-minute flight. 

Married at first flight

1 / 8
Charlotte Douglas International Airport

When they arrived at the airport, he asked for her phone number.

“Oh, I was actually going to give you mine, ” Elizabeth replied. 

MORE NEWS: NASCAR-themed teddy bears put smiles on faces at children's hospitals

The couple returned to Charlotte Douglas where they met and got married in the airport's Atrium on Friday, Sept. 9 before flying off to Florida.

It was, truly, love at first flight.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts 

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Get your job & hiring questions answered | Part 3

Before You Leave, Check This Out