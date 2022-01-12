Maddie Barber earned $30,500 at the Kendall County Junior Livestock Show and is donating every penny of it to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

BOERNE, Texas — A high school student earned a huge chunk of change and didn't hesitate when thinking about what to do with it. Maddie Barber has decided to donate it to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

The Boerne Champion High School junior earned $30,500 at the Kendall County Junior Livestock Show last week after she showed several swine, Boerne Independent School District said in a news release.

Barber is donating the entire amount to St. Jude's – where she was treated for brain cancer four years ago. She was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma in 2017 and has been cancer-free since 2018, the district said.

Last Tuesday, Barber showed two Yorks, a Duroc and a Cross in the swine show. She announced her decision to make the donation at last Saturday’s sale.