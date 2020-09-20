4-year-old battling cancerous brain tumor gets his puppy wish granted

Say hello to Biscuit, a mini Goldendoodle!

BRADENTON, Fla. — Dogs can do no wrong, especially when one puts a smile on the face of a young boy in the middle of a struggle with cancer.

What's better than a smile? Pure delight.

Andrew Coulter was granted the gift of a new puppy he's named Biscuit, a mini Goldendoodle, following completion of chemotherapy for a cancerous brain tumor. Make-A-Wish says "Paw Patrol" is his favorite show, so it makes sense a puppy would be at the top of his list.

The puppy comes with vet care, a crate, bedding another other supplies, according to Make-A-Wish Southern Florida that helped to make Coulter's dream come true.

Kinsley Peacock, a 6-year-old girl from North Venice, helped to present the dog to Coulter. She lost an eye to cancer earlier this year but since has been recovering and helping other children through her own nonprofit called Kinsley's Cookie Cart.

What other people are reading right now: