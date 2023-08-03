Oregon man stranded in remote snow-covered road uses drone to signal for help

He attached his cellphone to a drone, hit send on a text with his location, and launched the drone high enough for his phone to connect to service and send the text.

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A driver used some quick thinking to help alert rescuers to his location after he got stuck in the snow on a remote road in Willamette National Forest, the Lane County Sheriff's Search and Rescue reported.

After the man got stuck in the snow, he realized he didn't have cell service. He also knew nobody would call the authorities when he didn't come home because his family was out of the country and he hadn't told anyone else where he was going when he left.

Stranded with no obvious way out, the man came up with a plan on how to alert rescuers to his situation. He attached his cellphone to a drone he had in his vehicle. He typed out a text on his phone to a friend describing what had happened and his exact location. Then he hit send on the text and launched the drone several hundred feet into the air. That high up, the phone was able to connect to service and send the text.

The man's friend received the text, reached out to authorities and rescue crews were able to locate the man and rescue him. During the rescue trip, crews also found and rescued another driver who'd been stranded nearby in the snow for multiple days.

"We are happy with the outcome of this call for service, and impressed with the creativity displayed to call for help," the sheriff's office said in its Facebook post.

The sheriff's office shared these tips on how to stay safe while traveling in winter weather: