WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Two Busch Gardens Williamsburg employees went above and beyond for a woman and her brother with Down syndrome.

In a Facebook post on Monday shared by Busch Gardens, Nadia said employees sat on either side of her brother to help keep him calm at the top of Finnegan's Flyer, the newest attraction at the amusement park.

RELATED: Finnegan's Flyer now open at Busch Gardens

Nadia said in the post that two employees volunteered to sit beside her brother during the ride in case he "freaked out." The employees were equipped to abort the ride with Nadia's brother at any time.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg Connissurs

RELATED: Busch Gardens surprises military family with reunion

She posted a photo showing her brother sandwiched between two employees in bright green shirts.

"My brother did have his eyes closed the entire time, but loved it," Nadia said in the post. "Everyone cheered and clapped for him when he got off the ride. It was an awesome moment for everyone, only made possible by the two employees who volunteered to get on with him. Thank you again."

Busch Gardens made the following statement about Nadia's post:

Creating experiences that matter is always our mission, but today we are especially encouraged by two of our team members, Jhordan & Diego, for helping to create a meaningful memory on Finnegan’s Flyer for this guest and his family. These two have truly embodied what it means to be Busch Gardens Williamsburg ambassadors and we couldn’t be more proud!

Nadia's post on Wednesday morning had over 33,000 likes and 9,000 shares.