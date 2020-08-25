Camp Lejeune said the marines even helped clean and prepare students to return, earlier in the summer.

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — Marines with the 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division welcomed students at Johnson Primary School in Camp Lejeune back Monday with applause on their first day of school.



According to Camp Lejeune, the unit helped clean and prepare the school for the 2020-2021 school year just this summer after closing early 2020 due to the coronavirus.



“The marines cheered for students as they arrived to the school for the first time in several months, all while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines,” Camp Lejeune wrote on Facebook. “The Department of Defense Education Activity instructed parents and students to hold daily health screenings and temperature checks before leaving their homes.”

PHOTOS: Marines welcome students back at elementary school in Camp Lejeune 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Officials said the marines helped build sneeze guards and constructed an outdoor classroom to prep for students to return.

The camp said the school is taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

OTHER STORIES

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.