McLeansville woman celebrates 99th birthday

Eloise Simpson is turning 99 on Monday. She knows how to save and she makes the best biscuits.

MCLEANSVILLE, N.C. — Who says good genes can’t run in the family? In this family, it does and they have a history of it.

Eloise Simpson of McCleansville is turning 99 Monday.

She is one of three sisters to reach this milestone. One sister lived to be 105 while the other lived to be 106!

Her family and friends couldn’t celebrate her last year because of the pandemic, but they came out to celebrate Simpson on Saturday.

Ms. Simpson has a total of eight children, as well as a slew of grandkids and now great-grandkids!

“She is a God-fearing woman, was a stay-at-home mom, knows how to save a penny, and makes the best biscuits," her daughter Margo said.

