MEBANE, N.C. — A Mebane city worker is getting some attention for taking time while on the job to help an elderly woman in need of a little help.

Todd Steimer took this video of his coworker, Leon Eakes, back in January.

He says Eakes rolls the woman's trash can back to her house after pick-up every week, but one week, crews got really busy, so the trash can was left at the curb.

“He pushes her can back to her house every week. We were really busy that week and he forgot," Steimer said.

The team was back in the neighborhood doing some cleanup when they noticed the homeowner struggling with the trash can.

Eakes jumped into action, quickly bringing her trash can back to the house. He then escorted the woman up to her porch and into her home.

"We stopped and he pushed the can back. They were talking and he helped this sweet lady back to her door,” Steimer said.

