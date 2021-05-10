Vote to name the Toledo Zoo's newest snow leopard cubs

Here's how you can vote to name the two adorable cubs!

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo's newest editions are in need of names, and you can have a hand in picking them out!

Two adorable snow cubs, one boy and one girl, were born at the Zoo on June 3 to mother Greta and father Shishir. Last month, the cubs were ready to make their grand appearance and can now be seen at the Zoo.

However, they still don't have names, and the Zoo needs your help!

With a donation amount of your choice, you can cast your vote for your favorite cub names. Donations will help raise funds for the Zoo's conservation efforts.

The Zoo says the cubs are both incredibly bold and rambunctious, so keep that in mind when voting! You can vote an unlimited amount of times until voting closes on Oct. 22.

Cast your vote here.

You can purchase tickets to see the new cubs on the Toledo Zoo's website.