This Charlotte toddler has raked in more than 3 million followers and is melting hearts all over the world

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — To know 3-year-old Camille Louis is really to love her.

In fact, in just over a year's time, her mom, Colette Louis, has been melting the world's heart with viral videos on social media of Cami’s style, hair, laughs and personality.

“A lot of her videos are of her just being herself," Colette said.

On TikTok, the Charlotte toddler has raked in 3 million followers and over 90,000 followers on Instagram. Her mom said it’s a social media journey that started on a whim during the pandemic once their family businesses, QC Lights and QC Booths took a small standstill.

“She always rocks her fro so then we put Camifro and then she’s a babe so we put CamiFroBabe," Louis said.

Colette said highlighting Cami’s natural hair alone is how they wanted to introduce her to the world and inspire others to be themselves.

“Shining a light on her and her hair and her beautiful skin complexion for more kids to see the beauty in that and more people to see the beauty in that," Louis said.

But the one video that stopped the world in their tracks was the heartwarming clip of Cami blowing kisses to her grandpa after visiting him in Greenville, North Carolina.

“We were leaving my parents' house and then she kind of had a breakdown because she was of course going to miss him," Louis said.

The video showing the tearful goodbye grabbed more than 70 million views alone.

“Sometimes I’m making them crying but I feel that if I can feel that emotion you probably can feel it too," Louis said.

Louis said making the videos is hard work as their family businesses have picked back up even more than before the pandemic, but priceless as she also gets to watch her little girl grow into her own.

“I want her to be able to see 20 years from now for her to be proud of the videos I’ve created," Louis said.

