Four retired military working dogs were honored on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Defense said the four dogs received the K-9 Medal For Courage, which is the nation's highest K-9 honor for valor and service to the country.

The dogs were Emmie, Niko, Troll and Yeager.

Military working dogs are used in patrol, drug and explosive detection, and specialized mission functions for the Department of Defense and other government agencies.

