After 809 days, Minneapolis boy gets to go home for the first time

MINNEAPOLIS — On June 6, 2021, Azhane McCormick went into labor three months early. She was told her baby, Ace, was given .08% to survive. On top of him being in the NICU, doctors discovered he had a rare disease called Ehlers Danlos Syndrome.
Doctors say Ace's connective tissues are weaker than most, and he is prone to bruising and injury.
"We were worried about him for a long time, and we were afraid this day wouldn't come," Children's Minnesota nurse practitioner Stacy Reller said.
Reller was apart of the team that provided specialty care for Ace for 809 days. They helped teach his mom and his dad, Antwan Askaw how to care for him for when he was able to go home.
"It's like a really big learning experience because I never expected this to happen but he’s making it," Askaw said.
Ace is described by his mother as her "little loudmouth lion." McCormick says he is a miracle. He is her miracle.
"I get to go home and hold my baby, and I even just teared up putting him in a car seat," McCormick said.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.