'Miracles do happen' | Two families surprised with wheelchair-accessible vans thanks to donations from the community

Nonprofit All Things Possible helped surprise the Kelsons and the Hodges family with new fully equipped wheelchair-accessible vans.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thanks to donations from the community, two local families in need were gifted wheelchair-accessible vans.

Eight-year-old Gracey Kelson has cerebral palsy and other health issues that means she has to rely on her family for pretty much everything.

The Kelsons’ 2006 family car doesn’t have room for grace’s wheelchair, which means they’ve had to forego critical therapy appointments.

But that all changed Friday.

Thanks to a swell of donations from the public, nonprofits All Things Possible surprised the family with a new vehicle, a wheelchair-accessible van, equipped with everything they need.

"I just am just so thankful. So filled with the emotions because that's going to make our life so much better and so much easier,” said Mel Kelson, Gracey's mom.

But the giving didn’t end there.

Barbra Hodges and her 13-year-old great-grandson Jayden, who also has cerebral palsy, thought they were there to support the Kelsons.

But, in an emotional surprise reveal, they too were gifted a fully equipped van.

It's a relief to the 4 foot 10 great-grandma who has been lifting Jayden into their car for years.

“I get them as close as I can when I pick them up. That's how I do it… he's about 55 pounds somewhere about that now. And his legs are as long as mine. So I'm having a little problem lifting him in with my height,” said Hodges.

This gift, she says, is life-changing.

In all the best ways.