ATLANTA — It was a video-call from an orphanage in Diriomo, Nicaragua that put a huge smile on Kadisha's face. She was seeing her daughter, Cynthia, for the first time in nearly 11 years.

"She has a dot on her tongue and she's had it since she was born. They told me it was an overgrown taste bud but it's still there," Kadisha Montanez told 11Alive's Elwyn Lopez.

"On the first video-call we were like, 'the tongue, the tongue! Cinthya, show your tongue!"

Kadisha says Cynthia's father kidnapped the girl when she was 5 years old. It was during a time when Kadisha was in jail, and she had left Cynthia and her other two children with her parents.

"Two weeks after her fifth birthday my mom showed up (to visit) with the other kids, and I said, 'where is Cynthia?' She said, ‘Kadisha, I didn’t want to tell you in hopes that he would return but, um, she’s gone.”

Gone - she says - since 2009.

Kadisha says that while she was in jail, Cynthia’s father took care of their daughter on the weekends. But one weekend, she claims he didn't bring her back to her home.

She says for the past decade she didn't know where her daughter was, and was too afraid to call the police because she says he had threatened her before.

“I would go to sleep wondering if she was crying for me, if she was eating, if she was happy," Kadisha says fighting back tears.

All hope was lost, she says, until a nun in Nicaragua arrived at the orphanage in Diriomo and took special interest in a young girl who seemed out of place.

"She's Cinthya," Cinthya recalls the conversation between two of the nuns. "Her dad left her here. She's from the United States, and she's like 'what? And where's her mom from? She's Puerto Rican and her dad is Mexican, so what is she doing here in Nicaragua?"

Cynthia, now 15, says her dad made her believe her mom had abandoned her. She says he took her to Nicaragua, but she ran away and eventually ended up in an orphanage for almost two years.

The nun asking about Cynthia had only been at the orphanage for about a week when she started inquiring about the girl.

The hunt for answers led her to social media where she stumbled upon Kadisha's Facebook page, added her as a friend and asked a series of questions, making them both realize, Kadisha says, that the missing girl was no longer missing.

“All I could say was 'Cinthya!' and she said 'yes, that’s her!" Kadisha recalls.

Cinthya says when the nuns told her, she was in utter shock.

Three weeks later, after gathering proof that Cinthya was her child and getting permission to travel due to still being on parole, she flew from the United States to Nicaragua.

The emotional moment of their reunion - after nearly 11 years - caught on camera.

"She wanted to jump out of the car! I was just wanting to grab her!” Kadisha says.

Cinthya's tongue still has the dot Kadisha remembered from when she was a little girl. And Kadisha has a beauty mark on her forehead that Cinthya immediately recognized. It's one of the few things she remembered. That, and some of the time she spent with her siblings.

Now, at her grandparent's dinner table, they joke about some of the things they remember.

And while a decade has past, still - in their souls - it's as if no real distance ever truly separated them.

