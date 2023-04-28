First mother-daughter duo to pilot international flight left from Memphis, landed in South Korea

Terri Eidson and Nicole McCallister made history just before Mother's Day and exactly 91 years after Amelia Earhart's first transatlantic flight.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The first mother-daughter team to ever co-pilot an international flight together happens to be two FedEx pilots in Memphis

Terri Eidson and Nicole McCallister made history just before Mother's Day and exactly 91 years after Amelia Earhart's first transatlantic flight, departing from Memphis on April 27.

The nearly 15-hour flight ended with the two landing in Incheon, South Korea.

Eidson, a Boeing 777 captain, started out as a flight attendant before pursuing a career as a pilot. Her daughter Nicole joined her mother's footsteps first by joining the U.S. Air Force.

Nicole later interviewed to be a FedEx pilot while she was 8 months pregnant with her son, who is now a one-year-old.