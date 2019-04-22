In 2018, James Dancey passed away due to asthma complications. Today, his heart is still healing others.

James was an organ donor. When his heart recipient, Ken Davis, woke up from his surgery, all he could think about was his donor.

“I can’t be thankful enough," he said. "I wish I had known my donor.”

On Easter Sunday 2019 at New Mount. Zion Church in Tampa, Davis finally got to embrace the donor’s family.

They used a stethoscope to listen to his heart. Kolanda Hall, the donor’s mom says, “ I don’t know how to explain the feeling. That feeling was...it was so amazing.”

She says she felt like her son was there too.

Kolanda, who works at Tampa General Hospital, can’t stress enough, “To be a donor is so important because I feel like anything that can be used is good. Anything that can be used and is not, that’s wasteful. And there’s a lot of people out there that need that extra help.”

By being a donor, she says her son James saved at least two or three people.

