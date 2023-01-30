Youtuber MrBeast helps Triad man see again and buys him a Tesla

Satchel was diagnosed with keratoconus as a child, making it hard for him to see. A Youtuber reached out to him, paid for his surgery, and gifted him a Tesla.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — With the help of Youtuber MrBeast, one Triad man is able to see things more clearly.

Satchel Grinage was featured in a video where MrBeast provided life-changing surgery to 1,000 blind people. The video had more than 50 million in two days.

Grinage lives in North Carolina and was diagnosed with keratoconus as a child. This happens when the cornea thins and gradually bulges outward into a cone shape causing blurred vision and sensitivity to light.

MrBeast came across a GoFundMe page raising money for a corneal transplant to improve Satchel’s vision. He paid for the surgery and gifted Grinage a Tesla a few weeks later.

Grinage wasn't able to get his learner's permit or drive, but now all of that is a thing of the past.

