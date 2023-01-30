A Muskegon Heights woman is celebrating an incredible milestone on Monday, Jan. 30. On this day, Daisy Jones turns 100 years old.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A Muskegon Heights woman is celebrating an incredible milestone on Monday! On this day, Daisy Jones turns 100 years old.

It was a weekend-long celebration for the family with dinner, cake and even birthday decorations outside Daisy's Muskegon Heights home. She’s lived in the city for more than 80 years of her life.

She’s had a remarkable journey. She and her late husband, Oscar Jones, became business owners in Muskegon Heights in 1968 when they opened Oscar’s Package Store.

The centenarian is also known for her work in the community, frequently offering rides to places like church or to doctors’ appointments.

More than five generations of family were in Muskegon Heights celebrating this amazing occasion.

Happy birthday, Daisy!

