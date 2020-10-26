"Our goal was to hopefully brighten someone’s day for what could be a rough time," said school advisor Amanda Hunter.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Members of the Walter M. Matthews chapter of the National Honor Society at East Surry High School gave personalized cards to spread a little love and bring a smile to the face of seniors at Twelve Oaks, a DePaul Senior Living Community in Mt. Airy.

“Sometimes, all it takes to bring a smile to someone’s face is a stamp and an envelope,” Twelve Oaks wrote in a news release.

The 42-member honor society chapter gave personalized store-bought and homemade greeting cards to the seniors at Twelve Oaks and other senior communities in the area.

A spokesperson for the senior living community said as NHS members, students are required to perform both individual and group service hours in the community.

“Past group projects have included food bank collections, homeless shelter projects, campus beautification, and helping teachers get ready for the start of school,” the spokesperson said.

School advisor and math teacher Amanda Hunter said students opted to send “sunshine” cards to seniors in nearby nursing homes and assisted living communities as this year’s service project.

“With the pandemic, our ability to get out in the community to help is very limited,” Hunter said. “With my own grandmother being in an assisted living facility, I understand how hard this has been on the elderly as their interactions with family members and with other residents have been limited. Our goal was to hopefully brighten someone’s day for what could be a rough time.”

