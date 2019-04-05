GREENSBORO, N.C. — One in five children diagnosed with cancer does not survive. Those who do survive often suffer long-term effects from treatment too harsh for their developing bodies.

That's why the St. Baldricks Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants teamed up with Natty Greene's Saturday evening.

The two partnered for a funfilled head-shaving event aimed to raise funds and awareness for childhood cancer research.

Serval local volunteers went bald Saturday to support the Foundation’s mission and take childhood back from cancer!

