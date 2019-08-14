RALEIGH, N.C. — Amanda and Edwin Acevedo were planning to get married when Amanda went into pre-term labor.

According to WakeMed Children's Hospital in Raleigh, the couple mentioned to their nurse that they were going to the courthouse to get married.

Hospital staff suggested the two should get married at WakeMed Raleigh Campus so their son, Oliver, could be apart of the wedding.

The couple immediately agreed.



In lieu of flowers, the beautiful bride walked down the aisle with Oliver as her "wedding bouquet." Their doctor, nurse practitioners, and nurses from the unit all attended the celebration.

NC bride walks down the aisle carrying her preemie baby instead of bouquet

WakeMed said Oliver was born at just 30 weeks and 3 days -- he was 3 lbs and 14.6 oz. Oliver was 37 weeks and 3 days at their wedding.

Oliver now weighs 7lbs 10.6 oz. He wore a suit to their wedding and their nurses decorated their room to celebrate.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC