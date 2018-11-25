WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) -- NEWS FLASH....in case you haven't realized it yet, officers are human.

Which means like all of us they enjoy the simple things in life and put on their pants one leg at a time too.

One thing we can all agree on is that there are more good officers than bad.

Their job isn't a walk in the park.

They're basically putting themselves in harm's way every day for our benefit.

That's why we're sure officer Hairston and Singletary were happy to take some of that weight off their shoulders Sunday.

The officers played football with some local Winston-Salem children and from the looks of things, both officers Hairston and Singletary held their own at the quarterback position.

We have to say the kids weren't half-bad either.

There might be some major skills coming out of Cleveland Avenue in Winston-Salem!

