Rescue animals at the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue dined on a delicious Thanksgiving meal on Thursday.

The animals, ranging from Geese to ducks and chickens, were fed lettuce, fresh fruits and even homemade 'pumpkin pie.'

The money for the Thanksgiving feast came from several donations from the community.

"We’ll be making pumpkin “pie”, mixed greens & vegetable salad, and fresh fruit for a delicious Holiday Feast for the critters," the rescue center posted days before the feast.

