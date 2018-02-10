CONCORD, N.C. — A school bus driver from Concord was told her Powerball prize was so big, she had to come to the state capital to claim it.

“I didn’t realize I actually won $2 million until I came here (Raleigh). I couldn’t speak when I found out. I kept telling myself, ‘Don’t pass out. Don’t pass out,’” said Laura Medlin.

Medlin's life changed on Saturday when she stopped at the Quik Trip on Concord Parkway South in Concord and bought a $3 Power Play Powerball ticket. She went back to the store the next day to verify she'd won.

Medlin knows exactly what she's going to do with the money. After taxes, she took home $1,410,021.

“I want a house with land, and I want horses. I haven’t had a horse since I was 16, and I want my two girls to know what it’s like to have a horse and to experience the bond that comes.”

Medlin's ticket matched the numbers on the five white balls to win $1 million. The prize doubled to $2 million when the 2X multiplier was drawn because of the added the $1 Power Play feature.

The jackpot is up to $229 million for the next Powerball drawing on Wednesday.

