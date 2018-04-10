DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- She has just one wish on her bucket list!

That is to ride in a new Dodge Charger and that’s exactly how Ms. Jesse Turney got to ride shotgun with the North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers!

Recently, Turney who’s from Davidson County received a life-changing medical condition and her doctor suggested she make a “Bucket List.”

That’s when her sister-in-law stepped in to help by sending an email to the State Highway Patrol with just her one wish to ride in a new Dodge Charger.

Turney not only got her wish granted but she also ate lunch with troopers, patrolled roads in Davidson County, learned about the equipment in patrol cars, observed troopers on the job.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol posted on its Facebook page, “Troop E, District 1 has a new friend and the SHP was happy to help with Ms. Turney's request.”

