TRYON, N.C. — Verna Wilkins was just 12 years old when she rescued her first senior dog. Now, 43 years later Wilkins has started her own non-profit for rescued senior dogs in Tryon, North Carolina.

Turning her home into a retirement home for senior dogs meant Wilkins could always keep watch of her dogs, 24/7.

"It's [their home] they just let me live there," Wilkins joked about having more than 30 dogs in her home at one time. "They allow me to stay there."

In September of 2015, Wilkins took a huge leap of faith and quit her job as a psychologist to open a retirement home for senior dogs. Wilkins said seeing senior dogs out on the streets and in cages waiting to be adopted pained her.

"It breaks my heart when I see it," Wilkins said.

The senior dog sanctuary, "Forever Dream Senior Dog Sanctuary," is a place where older dogs can go to live out the rest of their lives in comfort.

Wilkins said her whole philosophy when it comes to taking care of these dogs is quality of life over quantity.

"I pay very close attention to their quality of life," Wilkins said. "When they have joy in their lives and their tails are wagging and they're happy to see me -- even if they cannot walk -- that is so important."

Taking care of 20-30 senior dogs at a time can bring a lot of joy to Wilkins' life but also brings her a lot of pain.

"When a dog is ready [to pass,] they'll tell me," Wilkins said. "You can see it in their behavior and I just make the choice that I have to sometimes. And it is very difficult for me."

Wilkins said after one of her senior dogs passes, she'll take time for herself to properly mourn the loss.

"I take a little few days where I just turn the phone off and I honor my own feelings and everyone else because even the seniors feel that loss."

When a dog passes Wilkins will take the dog to the vet and have its body cremated and then those ashes will be placed in a 'beautiful wooden box.'

Wilkins isn't completely alone when it comes to running her dog sanctuary, she said she has two volunteers who have really helped to make her dream a reality.

Claire, a senior woman herself, contacted Wilkins years ago when she heard about a senior dog that needed severe medical attention.

"Claire called me and wanted to meet up for coffee," Wilkins said. "She told me she wanted to make a donation."

When Claire met Wilkins for the first time she knew she wanted to do more.

"She noticed my passion and love for them and intelligence radiates when I speak," Wilkins said. "And she asked if she could volunteer and I said, 'yes. please.'"

Claire stops by the Sanctuary as often as she can. Normally it's about once a week for the whole day. At first, Claire was a little nervous to volunteer.

"She thought she was going to come into the sanctuary and see some really bad things with the seniors being such awful physical health and just be depressed by it," Wilkins said. " But when she saw how happy the seniors were she was just really shocked."

Claire said volunteering at Forever Dream has really been a blessing in disguise for herself as well.

"She said it just does her heart so well," Wilkins said.

Wilkins' second volunteer, Andy, spotted Forever Dream from a post on Instagram and immediately knew he wanted to help out.

"Andy is a great voice for these guys and he comes and spends a whole entire day helping, whether it be at the sanctuary helping or out doing a fundraiser," Wilkins said.

Because of the holiday season, Wilkins has taken in a few more animals then she normally does. Currently, at her home, she is taking care of 34 dogs, 3 cats, and a bird. Wilkins said taking care of so many animals at one time can be stressful, so she makes sure to take time for herself.

"Because the dogs are older they sleep a lot," Wilkins said. "So for two solid hours, I'll have time for myself to get some other stuff done."

NC woman turns her home into a retirement home for senior dogs

Wilkins said she is always looking for people who want to make monetary donations or volunteer at her sanctuary. Because she takes care of so many older dogs, many of them are on special diets and need routine trips to the vet, which can get costly.

Wilkins said some of the dogs in the Sanctuary are available for adoption. Anyone who wants to help Forever Dream Senior Dog Sanctuary can visit their Facebook page or website for more information.

*Editor's note: Forever Dream Senior Dog Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and received specific permission to house more than 20 animals under one roof.

© 2018 WCNC