GREENSBORO, N.C. -- We all have heard of the saying "pay it forward." Well, this story takes it to the next level, and it's all happening right in our own backyard at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Six people forever connected, in a way that's quite remarkable.

"To me, I was going to donate -- and I would go home. Then -- you meet Mike and Tammy, and it's just -- I wasn't expecting that," said Warren Nash when he talks about the connection he has with these people now.

Back in 2015 Michael Shelton from Eden was diagnosed with Kidney disease. His wife of 34 years, Tamara tried to donate, but wasn't a match.

"I'm thinking that I got an answer of no to my prayers - -because I had two people that cared enough to do that, and they were both not a match," said Shelton.

Around the same time a similar situation between good friends Deanna Mitchell and James Brown.

In walks Warren Nash, a New Yorker. A Stranger, but a man inspired by a friend to donate a kidney.

Here's where this gift of life chain gets interesting. Follow us here. Warren, the New Yorker, was a match for Michael Shelton.

Remember Michael's wife, who couldn't donate to him?

She was able to save another life.

She became the donor for James Brown, and you're not going to believe this but Deanna who wanted to donate to James -- she decided to donate her kidney to someone in Michigan to keep the chain going.

The gift of life isn't something these folks take for granted, and Michael from Eden wants everyone to know he's going to do his best, to make sure he is worthy of this kidney.

