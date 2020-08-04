NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department recently received a K9 donated in honor of fallen Officer Katie Thyne.

Officer Thyne died in the line of duty on January 23, 2020.

Locally based, veteran-owned business American K-9 Interdiction donated the 10-month-old black labrador after reaching out to the department in hopes of honoring Officer Thyne's memory, according to a news release.

The young K9 will undergo training and serve as a narcotics detection dog.

The K9 is named Fenway--after Officers Thyne's love of the Boston Red Sox.

Master Police Officer Brittany Lewis was recently one of two people chosen to train K9s for the department.

Officer Lewis will train K9 Fenway soon, police said.

Lewis has served with the Newport News Police Department for almost 10 years. She recently served in the Recruiting Division.

“We are very thankful to American K-9 Interdiction, LLC for wanting to honor Officer Thyne’s service and sacrifice by donating K-9 Fenway to the Newport News Police K-9 Unit," Police Chief Steve Drew said in the news release.

"We are excited to see MPO Lewis and her new partner, K-9 Fenway serve the citizens of Newport News.”

Master Police Officer Wilbur O’Berry earned the second K9 training position.

MPO O’Berry joined the Newport News Police Department in April 2007 and was most recently assigned to the Training Division.

