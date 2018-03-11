COLUMBIA, MO (WFMY) – What’s sweeter than any kind of candy and stronger than a cup of coffee? These sweet NICU babies!

The NICU babies are stealing our hearts and smiles. The University of Missouri Health Care’s Children’s Hospital dressed up the NICU babies in adorable Halloween costumes.

Nurses dressed the babies as a cup of coffee, candy corn, Twinkies, pineapple, and Wonder Woman just to name a few.

The nurses used felt, fabric, and ribbon to make the adorable Halloween costumes.

Halloween Babies Stealing Hearts All Over!

