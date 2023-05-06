She has been a faithful member of Hopewell CME Church in Arp for her entire life.

ARP, Texas — One of Helen B. Smith Harden's favorite lines is "I’m not tired yet," and this weekend the Arp native honored that phrase while celebrating her 106th birthday early with family.

Harden was born May 9, 1917 in the Hopewell community in Arp to the late G.D and Mary Smith. She later married her husband Tim Harden. They had one daughter, Catherine.

Harden is the oldest of 16 siblings and she still has one living sister, Tessie Bateman, who is 104 years old. She has been a faithful member of Hopewell CME Church in Arp for her entire life.