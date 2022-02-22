Cheryl Eaddy has given more than half her life to healing the community all while dealing with her own health battles.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Patients and co-workers at Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center will tell you that Cheryl Eaddy, RN (Registered Nurse), is the best of the best.

Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022, is her last day at Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center. She's given more than half her life to healing the community, all while dealing with her own health battles.

After 32 years of helping others, it's officially time for Cheryl to retire, and today she walked us through her incredible career.

"It's unbelievable the family feel that you have when you work here, especially as many as many years I've worked here," Cheryl said.

Although Cheryl says she's excited about what the future holds for her, this moment is bittersweet.

"I'm happy to be retiring, but it's also sad that I'm leaving my family."

Cheryl's colleagues at Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center couldn't agree more. One of those colleagues is Cassie Kennedy. She and Cheryl have worked together for more than two decades.

"I've had the pleasure of working with Cheryl for 22 years. She is like a mother to me. They've all raised me around here. I'm going to miss her. The patients are going to miss her. She's just a great person and nurse."

Besides her infectious smile and beaming personality, there is another reason all the patients love and feel connected to Cheryl, which is because she too is a survivor.

"I can sit with the patients, and of course, you have empathy for the patients, but I can also say, I know exactly what you're going through because I've been through it also."

Cheryl isn't just a nurse, she's also a breast cancer survivor. Which makes her the perfect person to work in the Recovery Unit at Novant Thomasville.