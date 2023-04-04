Even though he could not swim, the man went into the canal to try and save his girlfriend.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A rookie Port Arthur officer is being praised for his actions after the efforts of a man to rescue his girlfriend left him stranded on top of a sinking car in a canal.

It happened March 25, 2023. Port Arthur Police received a call shortly before 4:30 a.m., from a "frantic" woman who had driven off the roadway in the 4400 block of Memorial Boulevard southbound at the Highway 73 eastbound clover leaf exit, according to a Port Arthur Police Department release.

Her car went into the canal and was sinking, but she was able to get out of the vehicle and swim to safety.

The woman's boyfriend was following behind her when the accident happened and, not knowing that his girlfriend was already safe, stopped to help.

Even though he did not know how to swim, the man got into the water to try and save her. Upon reaching the car, he realized she had already swam to safety.

The man then climbed on top of the sinking car.

Several officers, including Officer Matthew Munselle who is still in training, arrived at the scene. Officer Munselle saw the sinking car and heard the man on top screaming that he did not know how to swim.

Without hesitation, Officer Munselle took off his vest, duty belt and boots and went into the water to save him.

At this point, the car was completely submerged.

Officer Munselle swam to the man and spoke to him to try and calm him down. The rookie officer assured the man that he would get him to shore safely.

Officer Munselle told the man to help him save him by kicking while Officer Munselle swam with him back to the shore.

Officers VanWinkle, Medina and Weaver went into the water to help, but Officer Munselle and the young man safely exited the water on the opposite bank.

The young man expressed his gratitude toward Officer Munselle for his heroic efforts in saving him from drowning. No injuries were reported.

"We are very proud of all the officers who responded and of Officer Munselle’s life-saving efforts," Port Arthur Police said.

