Ananya Anumukonda was born with a heart condition, but became very ill in 2021 when her heart went into failure.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's American Heart Awareness month and that's why 10 Tampa Bay is highlighting a little girl living in Oldsmar, Ananya Anumukonda.

Ananya received a heart transplant in 2021 at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital and is now nearly fully recovered.

Born with a heart condition called cardiomyopathy, she never had any issues until Easter of 2021 when she was playing and fell. Her mom, Swarna Anumukonda, said she fell and became sick.

After several hospital visits, Ananya’s health went downhill fast. Her mom ended up bringing her to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

"She had surgeries for three days. Immediate surgeries for three days, but all of them failed," Swarna said.

Ananya was in the hospital for 78 days.

"She was on artificial heart for three weeks," her mom stated.

Ananya's heart was failing.

"She was actually very, very sick. We had to put her on life support," explained Pediatric Transplant Cardiologist, Doctor Alfred Asante-Korang.

There was a point where Ananya couldn’t eat, walk or breath on her own.

"The hardest time was when she was on ventilator," her mom said.

Three weeks into waiting for a heart, her prayers were answered.

"The doctor came to me and said 'mama did you hear the news?' I said, 'what happened?' 'You’re daughter got a new heart, tonight she’s going to have a surgery,'" Swarna recalled.

On May 4, 2021, Ananya had a 15-hour heart transplant surgery.

"Second heart, second life, second chance, that happened in my life and my daughter," Swarna said.

The heart came from an older boy. Ananya’s mom wrote the family a letter.

"We are thankful to them because we get a life, but they lost a life," she said. "I told them if you want to see your boy, you can come and see my daughter."

Ananya is taking full advantage of her new heart.

"I like swimming and riding bikes," Ananya said.

Something so normal for most kids to do, but it was so hard to believe for this family over a year ago.

"I’m so happy and thank you," Ananya said.