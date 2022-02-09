Megan Kulikowski cares about every single student in her school. That's why, at the first sign of trouble, she was there to help.

PARMA, Ohio — Megan Kulikowski, a cafeteria worker at Padua Franciscan High School, knows everyone's name, cares about every single person at school, and it's a rare day when she doesn't have a smile on her face.

That's why it's no surprise that she jumped in into help on Wednesday when she was working at the check out at lunchtime.

"A student came to the side of me, kind of almost interrupting. So I kind of turn my head to see what was going on. And (the student) leaned in and she said, 'Help.' And it was very struggled," Megan told us.

She quickly realized she was choking and performed the Heimlich maneuver.

"I yelled for help and then I threw my arms around her and then I yelled for help again. Just craziness. And then I looked down on the ground and there was a bottle cap," Megan recalled.

It was because of Megan's quick thinking to perform the Heimlich, that the student will be just fine. The student was a little too shaken to talk about it, and didn't want to be identified, but her mother sent the following statement about Megan's life-saving gesture:

"We are forever grateful to Mrs. Kulikoswki for her quick thinking and quick reaction. She saved my daughter's life yesterday. We are truly blessed to have her and the rest of the cafeteria staff looking out for our kids. I don't even know what else to say other than thank you and you are a hero."

After reading Megan the parents' message, Megan said:

"I appreciate that greatly. I've seen these kids since they were four years old growing up. It's just, I wanna make sure everybody's healthy and happy."

It was evident Megan didn't want to take credit for her good deed.

"I feel like honestly, anybody in here would've done the same thing. I work with a group of amazing women. I mean, it was by chance that I was out ringing register, but any of them could have been out running register. We're all mothers. We all care about every one of these kids in this school," Megan said.

Bob DiRocco, principal at Padua High thinks Megan should be recognized for how she stepped in to save a student.

"She's very humble. She doesn't want any attention, but I reminded her that you still have to act and react and it was really a big deal," DiRocco said.

Megan, we think you're a big deal ... just by being yourself.

