Principal Erik Naglee didn't let the pandemic slow him down, and now he can add another award to his list.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Page High School Principal Erik Naglee has won Principal of the year for the Piedmont-Triad Region.

Earlier this school year Mr. Naglee won Guilford County Principal of the year for his outstanding work at Page High School.

Even at the press conference that was all about him, Principal Naglee made sure that his team and the staff at Page High School got a big shout out too.

"Big thank you to the staff, all the different staff, obviously our parent community, as well as our students for doing a good job, because obviously without each of them there is no way I could be recognized here today". \