SPRING HILL, Fla. — Andrew LaRocca has tried many different therapy techniques. He enjoys signing. He even surfed on Father’s Day in 2017.

But paint has been his favorite activity.

“This is his first one over here,” his father, Dave Truman said, pointing to a framed blue painting in the corner of a bedroom. "I'm very proud of it."

Andrew served in the Army. A motorcycle accident in 2010 left him with a traumatic brain injury and wheelchair-bound.

“Working with these warriors has changed my life,” Andrew’s instructor, Craig Todd said. “It’s been awesome.”

Paintings hang on the walls of the family’s Spring Hill home. Dozens of his pieces have earned permanent spots in the house.

To his family, the artwork is more than just decorations.

“He’s got so many of them. To say what’s my favorite is tough because they’re all him,” Dave said. “That’s what’s so great about it.”

Independence Program Specialist with Wounded Warrior Project, Katy Axtell, watched Andrew put the finishing touches on a painting of a forest scene and her smile told the story.

“We hear about it and see the end product but to see him going through the process with Craig is really cool,” she said. “Normal is different after injury and so just trying to rebuild a sense of purpose through art or music therapy gives them just a greater sense of hope or well-being.”

The art has become a special part of Andrew’s life and recovery. His dexterity and cognitive function have both improved since taking up the hobby.

“My parents served in the military and I didn’t,” Todd said. “He’s a painting machine.”

The Wounded Warrior Project is an organization dedicated to helping injured veterans and their families. “We believe that every warrior should have a positive future to look forward to. There’s always another goal to achieve, another mission to discover. We are their partner in that mission”, according to its website.

“They just keep persevering forward,” Katy said. “The way that he’s able to follow directions and respond to Craig is really neat.”

What others are reading right now:

► Florida man's genealogy hobby helped catch the Golden State Killer

► Born before 1989? You may need another dose of the measles vaccine

► Woman with unique face tattoos gets arrested -- again

► Avengers: Endgame: When you should take a bathroom break

► Kit Kat to launch mint, dark chocolate candy bars

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.