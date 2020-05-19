'Pandemic Warriors' on a mission to deliver food, supplies to vulnerable community members

"It's so heartwarming to hear these patients so happy and full of hope," Marietta Lomboy said.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Marietta Lomboy says staff at South Houston Internal Medicine wanted to find a way to help their patients.

She says they made a point to call each patient daily to see how they were doing. When they realized many of their patients had a difficult time getting food or other supplies, the 'Pandemic Warriors' began.

Lomboy says they started a small food pantry at the clinic that quickly grew with donations from the community.

"We have received so much kindness," said Lomboy. "Donations of all kinds, money, food, supplies, masks."

She and other staff members started packing those donations and delivering them right to their patients' homes, but their mission then grew to help other members of the community.

"It just makes your heart so big and happy," she said. "It's so heartwarming to hear these patients so happy and full of hope."

Lomboy says they could still use more donations, since they are making deliveries almost every day.

The clinic is located on Keith Drive in Perry.