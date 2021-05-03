Toss the keys: Youday!

Trauma has a way of making you feel trapped in the pain of yesterday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Trauma has a way of making you feel trapped in the pain of yesterday. You may have had a traumatic experience in your life, either as an adult or as a child. Unresolved trauma leaves you in a state of captivity. Loved ones become lifetime visitors never allowed to get close. Dreams become fantasies you visit as a way of escape. As one who was sexually molested, I understand and I have been there.

Never be afraid to reach beyond the bars of the mental prison to obtain the freedom that you deserve. What was meant to destroy you no longer has the power to keep you bound. It is my hope that the keys I tossed today have touched your life and have shifted you to a new understanding. Unlock yourself from your mental prison.

It was not your fault. You don’t deserve to pay the price for the actions of others. You are free to come out and live so come force and reclaim your life.