Rockingham County company celebrates 100 years

The company was founded on August 7, 1922.

The company hosted a 100th Anniversary Celebration at their Madison location Friday. Employees, retirees, local and state leaders were all in attendance.

Mark Richardson, Rockingham Board of Commissioners, Vice Chair, presented Pine Hall Brick leaders with a plaque to congratulate them and help commemorate this exciting milestone.

Rockingham County Economic Development is honoring the company by displaying their products in the foyer of the Rockingham County Governmental Center in Wentworth during the month of August.

Pine Hall Brick was founded on August 7, 1922 by Flake Steele, son of J.C. Steele, a patented brickmaker and founder of J.C. Steel & Sons that manufactures extrusion and brick making equipment. The company's original brick and clay pipe production operation began in two manufacturing facilities located in Pine Hall and expanded to Madison in 1936.

Today, the company has multiple facilities in both North Carolina and Georgia and has become a leader in manufacturing and product development of clay brick for home construction and paving.

The company is still owned and operated by the Steele family's fourth generation, with Walt Steele as Pine Hall Brick's current president.

Their brick pavers can be found around the world at locations such as Disneyland Hong Kong, Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.

"Congratulations to Pine Hall Brick on reaching this incredible milestone. May you continue to grow and expand in your next century of success," Rockingham County Department of Economic Development Director, Leigh Cockram said.