CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. -- Kena Lucas Funderburk and her family have been taking care of a deer for more than two years in Chester County, S.C. The deer's name? George.

Funderburk told WCNC George was found on the side of the road next to his dead mother back in January of 2016.

In order to save the young deer's life, Funderburk said a friend brought him back to their home. That's when she stepped in.

"I work from home so I was able to care for [George]," Funderburk said.

Funderburk told WCNC that from the very beginning her family had never planned to keep George in a pen. After 6 months of rehab, the Funderburk family released George into the wild.

Weeks would go by, but George would always come back for feedings.

"We wanted to keep him safe, but we also wanted him to be free," Funderburk said.

Local hunters in her community had begun to take notice of George and requested Funderburk mark him. Funderburk said she tries to keep George marked year round.

"The local hunters in our community have gotten used to seeing George and never wanted to shoot him."

So Funderburk began marking her adopted pet.

PHOTOS: George the Deer

"First we tried to paint him, but that didn't work," Funderburk said. "The paint would wear off after a couple of days."

Funderburk said the tape on the antlers has worked thus far.

According to Funderburk many of the hunters in her community keep an eye out for George. When George wandered further away from home then he usually does, that's when Funderburk decided to post to her Facebook page.

"A friend told me a hunter spotted [George] in an area he's not normally roaming, so that's what prompted me to write this post," Funderburk said.

Funderburk said she wants to stress that while George is considered a family pet, he is 100% free to roam around the wild.

"He's been out in the wild since he has been a baby," Funderburk said.

South Carolina law states you are permitted to keep a deer outside on your property, as long as you have the appropriate permits fencing. Funderburk said when she called wildlife officials they told her she did not need the permits because her goal was to rehab the baby deer and then release him. Which is what she's done.

"George leaves for weeks, sometimes months at a time before he comes home," Funderburk said.

Funderburk said when it came to George, she was more considered about his quality of life, not the quantity.

"We're very animal-friendly and one of the biggest struggles is when you have a wild animal you have to make a tough decision," Funderburk said. "I would rather him live 2 1/2 years of free life instead of 6 years cooped up in a pen."

Funderburk has now created a Facebook page for George because she couldn't handle the new friend requests and messages she had been receiving since her viral post.

"I cannot explain the amount of love George has received from across the country; shares, comments, messages including several news articles. Hunters (and everyone else) wanting to know how far he's traveled and hoping he makes it back home," Funderburk said.

If you want to follow along with George's journey, you can visit his Facebook page at 'George the Deer'

