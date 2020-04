PHOENIX — "It's absolutely amazing."

Jazmine is facing terminal cancer, so while her family makes her comfortable at home, the community wanted to give her a big surprise.

Disney princesses, police officers, firefighters and the whole community held a parade for her and her family.

Watch the video above to watch the special event.

